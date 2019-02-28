Sushil Modi snubs oppn, says Modi does not need advice from

In an indirect snub to the Opposition's criticisms of alleged politicization of the tensions with by the BJP, Deputy Sushil Kumar on Thursday asserted that Narendra did not need advice from those who have been in favor of going soft on terror.

In an apparent rebuff to demands by parties like RJD, and the CPI(ML) that the NDA cancel the rally scheduled here on March 03, the said the public meeting would serve as an occasion for the people to demonstrate their support to the and the armed forces.

The nations spirits are soaring in the wake of a befitting reply to by the destruction of the nursery of terrorism which was a consequence of strong leadership, our diplomatic acumen and the valour of the armed forces. In such a backdrop, the people of the country are eager to hear every word uttered by the Prime Minister, the Deputy CM tweeted.

The NDA rally at on March 03 will serve as an occasion for millions of people of for demonstrating their support to the Prime Minister and the armed forces, tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and would address the rally in on Sunday to launch the ruling coalition's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the politically important Bihar having 40 Parliamentary constituencies.

Bowing before Indias military might and successful foreign policy, is on its knees and has announced the release of our brave from its captivity. A Prime Minister who had stayed awake till 3 A.M. alongside commanders during the air strikes, knows how to face tough situations and needs no advice from those who have been in favor of going soft on terror, he said in another tweet.

Notably, a joint statement issued by 21 opposition parties on Wednesday night had accused the BJP of trying to reap political dividends from the escalation of tensions.

Several opposition parties have cancelled their political programmes in the aftermath of escalation of tensions and criticized the BJP for continuing with the same, the latest instance being Prime Ministers interaction with booth-level workers from across the country earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)