Oil trader killed while resiting snatching in Ghaziabad

An has been shot dead outside his house here for allegedly resisting snatching by two bike-borne men, police said Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday night after the trader, (52), reached the front gate of his home in Nasratpura colony in GT Road Kotwali area after closing his shop, they said.

S P (City) Shlok Kumar said the two men accosted the trader, fired shots in the air and tried to snatch his bag containing cash when he was parking his scooty.

When Garg opposed, they shot at him thrice and fled away after snatching his bag, he said.

Garg's family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Enraged over the incident, scores of downed the shutters of their shops in protest, demanding early arrest of the accused.

An FIR has been lodged and police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, the SP (City) said.

Footage has been procured from the CCTV cameras installed in the area. Preliminary investigation indicates that someone know to Garg might be involved in the case, he said.

