S.Africa's Van Niekerk working 'too hard' not to run in Doha

South African Olympic 400m champion said on Thursday that he will "probably" compete at the world championships in in September as he returns from

Van Niekerk, who was injured in a touch game at the end of 2017, also paid tribute to fellow South African and her fight against International Associations of Federations rules on testosterone levels.

"Caster's super strong. She's fighting for women to have equal rights," he said at an event hosted by his sponsor, T-Systems South Africa, as it renewed their deal for three years in Midrand, south of

On his hopes for Doha, Van Niekerk, a silver medallist at the 2017 world championships in London, said he was "working way too hard to not be there".

"I think I'll be there and I think things are going my way. It's going quite good. My team is very patient with me. I honestly believe I will be there and I will be able to compete quite well," added the 26-year-old "It's a blessing having a team in "



His rehabilitation included time in the United States, and

"It's never crossed my mind (that I wouldn't be there)."



A video of running recently appeared on which described as "extremely rusty".

"I would have liked my comeback to look better," he said with a smile. Earlier this month Van Niekerk won a 400m race at the provincial Free State championships in central city in a time of 47:28 seconds, 4:25 sec outside his world record.

It was the first time Van Niekerk had competed since defending his 400m title and finishing second in the 200m final at the 2017 world championships in

"(But) I'm excited to get back into the mix," he said, refusing to confirm where he would compete next.

"I had a lot of time to sit back and understand the situation I'm going through.

"I come back stronger... mentally I feel very strong, physically I still need to do work."



The Cape set the world record of 43:03 when winning 400m gold at the 2016 Rio

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)