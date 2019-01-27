'Suspected drug peddler held with poppy straw in Jammu'

A suspected drug was arrested Sunday after he was found carrying over 1.5 kgs of on the outskirts of city, police said.

alias Bulla, a resident of Puro-Bhana village, was stopped for checking by a police team after he was spotted moving under suspicious circumstances at Kotli Gala Bana, a said.

The said on checking, Choudhary was found in possession of the contraband and was arrested.

The man was booked under NDPS act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)