'Suspected drug peddler held with poppy straw in Jammu'

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A suspected drug peddler was arrested Sunday after he was found carrying over 1.5 kgs of poppy straw on the outskirts of Jammu city, police said.

Narinder Pal Choudhary alias Bulla, a resident of Puro-Bhana village, was stopped for checking by a police team after he was spotted moving under suspicious circumstances at Kotli Gala Bana, a police official said.

The official said on checking, Choudhary was found in possession of the contraband and was arrested.

The man was booked under NDPS act, he said.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 18:30 IST

