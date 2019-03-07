JUST IN
Suspected Maoist killed in gunfight with police in Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  Wayanad (Kerala) 

A suspected Maoist has been killed in a lengthy exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Thursday.

The gunfight started Wednesday night and went on till early Thursday morning. Police were yet to reveal the identity of the suspected Maoist.

A group of Maoists allegedly reached a private resort on Wednesday night and demanded food for 10 members of the team and money, sources said.

The resort staff informed police about the presence of the extremist group and a specialised 'Thunderbolt' squad of the Kerala Police rushed in.

"One person was killed during the exchange of fire on Wednesday. No officer was injured in the fire fight," a police official told PTI.

Police have cordoned off the forested locality near Vythiri in Wayanad district and combing operation is underway to capture the rest of the members of the armed group.

A high-level meeting of police and district officials has been convened by the Inspector General of Police, Kannur Range.

Kerala Thunderbolts is an elite command force of the Kerala Police under the India Reserve Battalion.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 09:40 IST

