Suspected Maoist killed in gunfight with police in Kerala

A suspected Maoist has been killed in a lengthy exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Thursday.

The gunfight started Wednesday night and went on till early Thursday morning. Police were yet to reveal the identity of the suspected Maoist.

A group of allegedly reached a private resort on Wednesday night and demanded for 10 members of the team and money, sources said.

The resort staff informed police about the presence of the extremist group and a specialised 'Thunderbolt' squad of the rushed in.

"One person was killed during the exchange of fire on Wednesday. No was injured in the fire fight," a told

Police have cordoned off the forested locality near Vythiri in district and combing operation is underway to capture the rest of the members of the armed group.

A high-level meeting of police and district officials has been convened by the of Police, Kannur Range.

Kerala Thunderbolts is an elite command force of the under the

