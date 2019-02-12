Top maoist leader, wife offer to surrender before T'gana

A top of the banned (Maoist) in Jharkhand, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1.25 crore on his head, has offered to surrender before along with his wife, also a maoist, sources said Tuesday.

The surrender of B Sudhakar, a native of Telangana, who is now a central committee member of CPI(Maoist) and the of (Maoists) in was in process, they said adding Sudhakar's wife carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on her

"They expressed their desire to surrender.. Discussions are underway.. We are expecting the duo's surrender soon," a senior told

carries a reward of Rs 1.25 crore on his in region and Rs 25 lakh in Telangana, the said.

In 2017, following the arrest of Sudhakar's brother B Narayana (also a maoist from Telangana) near Ranchi, police "probed" the alleged investment links of CPI(Maoist), especially in and Telangana, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)