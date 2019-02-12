Top maoist leader, wife offer to surrender before T'gana

A top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1.25 crore on his head, has offered to surrender before Telangana police along with his wife, also a maoist, official sources said Tuesday.
The surrender of B Sudhakar, a native of Telangana, who is now a central committee member of CPI(Maoist) and the chief of CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand was in process, they said adding Sudhakar's wife Nilima carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on her head.
"They expressed their desire to surrender.. Discussions are underway.. We are expecting the duo's surrender soon," a senior Telangana Police official told PTI.
Sudhakar carries a reward of Rs 1.25 crore on his head in Jharkhand region and Rs 25 lakh in Telangana, the official said.
In 2017, following the arrest of Sudhakar's brother B Narayana (also a maoist from Telangana) near Ranchi, police "probed" the alleged investment links of CPI(Maoist), especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, sources added.
