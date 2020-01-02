JUST IN
Suzuki Motorcycle sales down marginally in Dec; ready to switch to BS-VI

Domestic sales grew 1.1 per cent to 44,368 units in December 2019 as compared to 43,874 units in the same month a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzuki Gixxer
File photo of Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Motorcycle India Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday reported a marginal decline in total sales at 52,351 units in December 2019.

The company had sold 52,362 units in the same month a year ago, SMIPL said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew 1.1 per cent to 44,368 units in December 2019 as compared to 43,874 units in the same month a year ago, it added.

Commenting on the sales performance, SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said in 2019 the company sustained growth momentum despite the slowdown in the automobile industry.

"As we step in the year 2020, we are ready to shift all our products to BS-VI, way ahead of the deadline," he added.
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 16:55 IST

