'Swachh Garhwal' drive to be launched on World Environment Day

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Uttarkhand's Tourism Department will launch a cleanliness drive on the World Environment Day on June 5 to spread a message among people about building a clean environment.

The drive, "Swachh Bharat Swachh Garhwal", will be launched simultaneously in all the seven districts of Garhwal region on the World Environment Day, Uttarkhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told reporters here.

Students, tourists and devotees will be involved in the drive, he said. The three best performing districts on the cleanliness parameter will also be awarded by the chief minister on the state's foundation day.

The event has been planned during the ongoing Char Dham yatra season to also send the message to visitors from outside the state to devote at least 100 hours of their lives each year to keep the environment clean, Maharaj said.

"The campaign will inspire people to plant trees, build toilets and create a garbage-free environment in Garhwal," the minister said.

Photographs and videos of the drive carried out in seven districts will be sent within one week of its launch to Garhwal Commissioner BVRC Purushottam, he said.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 19:40 IST

