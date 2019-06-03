Hafeez leads the way as Pakistan post 348-8 against England

missed out on becoming the first century-maker of but a vastly improved batting display from saw them make 348 for eight against England at on Monday.

Hafeez made the most of a reprieve when floored a routine chance at mid-off following a skied drive off Adil Rashid, with the batsman on 14.

With (63) and (55) also making fifties, this was a major turnaround from a side who collapsed to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the in their opener at the same ground on Friday.

Pakistan were undone by a barrage of bouncers against the and England, unsurprisingly, deployed similar tactics after won the toss, with their attack featuring recalled fast bowler

But Pakistan coped well on a ground where England had twice set a world record for the highest one-day international total -- 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six against

Yet having failed to defend a score of 340 against England -- the world's top-ranked ODI side -- at last month, the worry for Pakistan was that they may not have put enough runs on the board.

For all the talk about England's quicks, it was off-spinner who took the first three wickets Monday on his way to figures of three for 50.

By contrast, fast bowler Jofra Archer's 10 wicketless overs cost 79 runs while Woakes, who equalled the record of four catches by an in a innings, took an expensive three for 71 in eight overs.

- Sloppy fielding -



===================



Tournament favourites England were surprisingly sloppy with their ground fielding.

Pakistan, who have lost their past 11 completed one-day internationals, including a 4-0 series defeat to England, went on the attack from the start, with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq giving their side early momentum.

But a stand of 82 ended when Fakhar was stumped by off Moeen for 36.

Imam holed out for 44 when he lofted Moeen only for Woakes, running round from long-off, to hold an excellent diving catch.

The normally mild-mannered Woakes turned to the crowd and cupped his ears in what appeared to be a response to barracking from spectators.

Babar completed a run-a-ball fifty before he too fell to the Moeen-Woakes combination while Hafeez, cashing in on his reprieve, hit a six and four off successive balls from leg-spinner Rashid on his way to a 39-ball fifty.

Hafeez lofted a loose legside delivery from Wood for six to go into the 80s, only to fall when he drove a catch to Woakes at long-off.

But Sarfaraz maintained the momentum with a 40-ball fifty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)