Swaraj was prolific orator, epitome of courage: WB governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, describing her as "a prolific orator and an outstanding parliamentarian".

Her contributions have left an "indelible imprint on global polity", he said in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

"The nation lost a prolific orator, an outstanding parliamentarian and an acclaimed leader who was admired and revered across socio-political spectrum. A lawyer of eminence who enriched all walks of public life," he said.

Swaraj died in AIIMS, Delhi on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

"She (Swaraj) epitomized dignity, courage and integrity. I always noticed sublimity and humility in her. Her significant contributions to public life evoked admiration and left an indelible imprint on global polity. She was a politician, who lived like a statesman.

"Her last tweet after the epochal development in J&K - 'I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime' would forever resonate in our hearts," the newly sworn-in governor added.

