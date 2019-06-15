Sweltering heat persists in Delhi, weatherman forecasts dust storm, very light rains Sunday

Sweltering heat persisted in the national capital on Saturday with the city experiencing a maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The meteorological department has, however, forecast dust storm and very light rains in the national capital on Sunday.

On Saturday, the relative humidity in the city oscillated between 55 and 20 per cent while the minimum was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

"There is a possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with very light rain. Winds may gust up to speed of 30-40 kmph on Sunday," a said.

The maximum on Sunday is likely to settle around 40 degrees

