MLA claims SIT has been asked to probe allegations against Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Delhi MLA on Saturday claimed the has asked the SIT constituted to inquire into closed cases of 1984 to investigate afresh the allegations against Madhya Pradesh and senior

There was no immediate reaction from the as well as the party on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa, who is BJP-SAD MLA from Rajouri Garden, also claimed there is "strong evidence" against

The BJP and the have been alleging that was involved in the riots but the and his party have denied it.

Sirsa said that hehad taken up the matter of investigation against Kamal Nath with the then through Union MinisterHarsimrat Kaur Badal and had written a letter in December 2018, in this regard.

A mobat Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib on 1 November 1984 had burnt alive two Sikhs, he said.

"An FIR (no. 601/84) was registered at station on 1 November, 1984 in this case in which police presented charge sheet against five accused but deliberately left out Kamalnath," he claimed.

Sirsa ,who heads Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, saidhe had taken up matter with the SIT which said that its jurisdiction was limited to cases closed for lack of evidence only and it cannot investigate a case already tried in a court of law.

"Then I took up the matter with the which has now asked the SIT to investigate case against Kamal Nath and it has also issued notification in this regardextending scope of enquiry of SIT," Sirsa said.

He demanded that the SIT include Kamal Nath's name in FIR (No. 601/84) and immediately arrest him.

Kamal Nath has maintained that there is no case against him.

"There is no FIR or charge sheet against me," he had said after objections were raised by the BJP and the SAD to his appointment as MP citing the allegations against him in connection with the in 1984 that followed the assassination of the then

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)