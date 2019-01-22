Swine flu claims another life in Indore, death toll reaches 3

A 35-year-old woman here has died of swine flu, taking the death toll in the city due to the to three this month, an said on Tuesday.

The woman died on Saturday, but her test report confirming her death due to H1N1 virus was received on Tuesday.

"The woman, a resident of nearby Mhow, was admitted to a private hospital in on January 17. The sample of her swab was sent to All (AIIMS) in next day for examination," district in-charge of Integrated Surveillance Program (IDSP) Dr told

"The woman died during treatment on Saturday. We received the test report from AIIMS (Bhopal) today, in which she was found to be H1N1 positive," he said.

Malakar, however, claimed that delay in receiving the woman's test report did not have any effect on her treatment.

"The woman was given Tamiflu medicine, as her symptoms were that of But she could not be saved despite the efforts of doctors," he said.

There is no virology laboratory in and samples are sent to AIIMS for the examination, he added.

As per the figures, has been confirmed in nine patients of local hospitals this month.

