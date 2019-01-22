'Roma' and 'The Favourite' lead Oscars nominations

Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's semi-autobiographical black-and-white drama, "Roma", and Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy, "The Favourite", have topped nominations with 10 nods each.

"Roma", Cuaron's memoir of childhood set in 1970s Mexico City, scored nominations in best picture, best (Cuaron), best (Yalitza Aparicio), best supporting (Marina De Tavira), best foreign language film, cinematography, original screenplay, sound mixing, sound editing and production design categories.

The film has also created history by becoming the first project to get nominated in the best picture category where it will compete with "The Favourite", "Vice", "Roma", "Green Book", "A Star Is Born", "BlacKkKlansman" and "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Curaon, who has previously won the Best for his space-survival drama "Gravity", will be vying for his He will go up against Spike Lee, ("BlacKkKlansman"), Pawel Pawlikowski, ("Cold War"), Yorgos Lanthimos, ("The Favourite") and Adam McKay, ("Vice").

Lanthimos' "The Favourite", which revolves around Anne, the 18th century British monarch, has bagged nominations in best (Olivia Colman), best supporting actress ( and Rachel Weisz), original screenplay, costume design, film editing, production design and cinematography, apart from best picture and best nods.

For the Best Actress trophy, Colman is pitted against (The Wife), ("A Star Is Born"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") and Aparicio for "Roma".

The two are closely followed by Adam McKay's political satire "Vice" and directorial debut "A Star Is Born" with eight nominations.

Starring as former US President Dick Cheney, "Vice" will be competing in the categories -- best director, best actor, best picture, best supporting actress (Amy Adams), best supporting (Sam Rockwell), original screenplay, film editing and makeup and hairstyling.

Bale, who previously won best supporting in 2011 for "The Fighter" has received his nomination. He faces a tough challenge from Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody"), Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book") and William Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate").

The eight nods, which "A Star Is Born" has received, also includes best adapted screenplay, original song, cinematography, best supporting (Sam Elliot) and sound mixing.

will be held on February 25. No host has been decided for the ceremony yet, after stepped down following a controversy over his old homophobic tweets.

