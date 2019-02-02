Swine flu outbreak kills 9 in Morocco

An outbreak of in has left nine people dead in the past week, the kingdom's minister said Saturday.

The spread of the H1N1 virus was "normal" for the time of the year, said Anas Doukkali, quoted by Morocco's official MAP agency.

The first death in from the influenza-type virus was reported by on Wednesday, since when anxious rumours have spread on

"Vigilant efforts continue to detect possible cases in different hospitals across the kingdom," said

H1N1 is a contracted through contact between humans and pigs and transmitted between people through inhalation.

A major H1N1 outbreak sparked a World Organization pandemic alert in June 2009. It killed around 18,500 people in 214 countries before the alert was lifted in August 2010.

