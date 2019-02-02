LGBTQ community holds pride march in south Mumbai

Over 250 members of the LGBTQ community Saturday held a "pride march" from August Kranti to Opera House and back, in south Mumbai, to highlight issues facing them.

Such pride marches have been held by the Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Trans-Queer community in different parts of the country since 2005, organisers said.

While the earlier demand was the decriminalisation of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, current demands include inclusion in workplace, education, marriage, adoption rights, protection against abuse and discrimination, they said.

On September 6 last year, a five-judge bench of the had unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old under Section 377 of the IPC, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex.

The community is also opposing the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 17 last year.

The bill seeks to define define transgenders and prohibit discrimination against them.

The LGBTQ community has called the bill "derogatory".

Ishaan Sethi, a founder of a dating app called for the community members, and one of the organisers of Saturday's march, said the event was significant this year as it was the first after the reading down of section 377 of the IPC.

"The countrys largest pride march, Pride, is extra special this year since it is the first major pride celebration since the reading down of section 377. Pride 2019 is a celebration of true independence for the Indian community," he said.

Suresh Ramdas, Mr Gay 2019, said, "Coming from for my first Pride March, I'm excited and proud to walk this pride celebrating my identity and first step towards freedom post Sec 377 being struck down. We have lot more work to do, and as Mr Gay 2019, I would like to inspire and motivate people to be their authentic self."



Zubair Kalsia, marketing professional and queer rights advocate, said, "Since section 377 has been written down, we have seen a lot of brands and people come out in full support of the LGBTQ community. I am sure that Mumbai pride is not going to be any exception to this.

