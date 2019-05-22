JUST IN
T'gana artist Surya Prakash dies at 78

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Eminent artist from Telangana Surya Prakash who held several one-man shows in India and took part in exhibitions abroad, died here Wednesday.

Born in Hyderabad, Surya Prakash, 78, received 'Kala Vibhushan' award and other honours, official sources said.

Expressing grief over the death, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described the departed soul as an artist who brought name and fame to Telangana art, they said.

Surya Prakash obtained a diploma in Fine Arts from the Government College of Fine Arts and Architecture, Hyderabad.

He got a scholarship from the Andhra Pradesh Lalit Kala Academy, the sources said.

Surya Prakash also participated in exhibitions in various foreign countries including Germany, Tokyo and London.

He worked mainly in oils and acrylic, the sources added.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 19:01 IST

