T'gana artist Surya Prakash dies at 78

-
ALSO READ
IAF's Surya Kiran team flies in 'Missing Man' formation to pay tribute to member
To pay homage, Surya Kiran team to not participate in Aero India show
Surya Roshni wins multiple orders worth Rs 49.18 crore
Indian, French ships embark on sea phase of 'Varuna'
Indo-French navies begin sea phase of 'Varuna' exercise
-
Eminent artist from Telangana Surya Prakash who held several one-man shows in India and took part in exhibitions abroad, died here Wednesday.
Born in Hyderabad, Surya Prakash, 78, received 'Kala Vibhushan' award and other honours, official sources said.
Expressing grief over the death, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao described the departed soul as an artist who brought name and fame to Telangana art, they said.
Surya Prakash obtained a diploma in Fine Arts from the Government College of Fine Arts and Architecture, Hyderabad.
He got a scholarship from the Andhra Pradesh Lalit Kala Academy, the sources said.
Surya Prakash also participated in exhibitions in various foreign countries including Germany, Tokyo and London.
He worked mainly in oils and acrylic, the sources added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU