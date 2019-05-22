T'gana artist Surya Prakash dies at 78

Eminent from Prakash who held several one-man shows in and took part in exhibitions abroad, died here Wednesday.

Born in Hyderabad, Prakash, 78, received 'Kala Vibhushan' award and other honours, official sources said.

Expressing grief over the death, K Chandrasekhar Rao described the departed soul as an who brought name and fame to art, they said.

Prakash obtained a diploma in Fine Arts from the of Fine Arts and Architecture,

He got a scholarship from the Andhra Pradesh Lalit Kala Academy, the sources said.

also participated in exhibitions in various foreign countries including Germany, and

He worked mainly in oils and acrylic, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)