T'gana CM express grief over demise of George Fernandes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Union Minister and veteran leader George Fernandes.
Rao remembered the contribution of late Fernandes as a trade union leader and Union Defence Minister, a release from the CM's office said.
He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the near and dear of the departed soul, it said.
Fernandes passed away Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and had recently contracted swine flu.
The socialist leader was the defence minister in the NDA government headed by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Fernandes held the industry portfolio in the Jan Sangh government, which defeated Indira Gandhi in 1977.
