Taiwan's top military officer, along with 7 others, killed in chopper crash

-
ALSO READ
US billionaire among 7 feared dead in helicopter crash near Bahamas
Global air crash deaths fell 50% to 257 in 2019 from 534 in 2018: Report
At least 26 killed as plane crashes into homes in Congo's Goma city
Huawei cancels phone launch in Taiwan after Taipei imposes temporary ban
Rajnath on a two-day Singapore visit to attend Defence Ministers' meet
-
Taiwan's top military officer and seven others died after a helicopter crash landed in the mountains Thursday, the defence ministry said.
Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, according to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen. Five others have been rescued.
Shen, 62, and several top military officials were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan county ahead of the lunar new year later this month.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU