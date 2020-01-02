JUST IN
Taiwan's top military officer, along with 7 others, killed in chopper crash

Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, according to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen

AFP | PTI  |  Taipei 

A rescue team searches for missing military officers, after a Black Hawk helicopter made a forced landing at a mountainous area near Taipei, Taiwan January 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Taiwan's top military officer and seven others died after a helicopter crash landed in the mountains Thursday, the defence ministry said.

Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed in mountains near Taipei, according to defence ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen. Five others have been rescued.

Shen, 62, and several top military officials were on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan county ahead of the lunar new year later this month.
