Take Centre's welfare schemes to booth level to ensure BJP wins LS polls, leaders tell party workers

The BJP will return to power if workers at booth-level work hard and appraise people about the various welfare schemes of the government, leaders said in a meeting of the saffron party's unit on Wednesday.

The meeting held at the BJP's office was attended by MLAs, party office bearers, district presidents, office bearers of frontal organisations and councillors among others.

"We have to take these welfare schemes of the to the booth level so that is elected again and the country becomes world leader," BJP said.

The party's co-incharge of in Jai Bhan Pawaiya said the BJP is in a "strong position" and if the party workers made efforts and ensured cooperation and coordination, it will certainly win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the polls in 2020.

compared party workers and leaders as Hanuman, and assured to work like the Ramayan's Jamwant to ensure that the party wins coming elections in Delhi.

He also hit out at the Kejriwal government in Delhi, accusing it of having "failed" to do anything for people in the national capital.

The party leaders also paid homage to the CRPF personnel slain in the Pulwama terror attack and said a befitting reply will be given to for "supporting" terrorism.

"The time for avenging the death of our jawans depends on and he will take appropriate action," Pawaiya said.

