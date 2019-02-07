Taliban say Moscow talks with Afghan politicians 'very successful'

Two days of unprecedented talks with high-ranking Afghan politicians in were "very successful", the said Wednesday, despite disagreements over women's rights and demands for an Islamic constitution in the war-torn country.

"It was very successful. We agreed on many points and I am hopeful that in future, we can succeed further, and finally we can reach a solution, we can find a complete peace in Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who headed the delegation, told reporters in the Russian capital.

