JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US Army to buy two Israeli Iron Dome air defense systems

Brazil dam collapse death toll rises to 150
Business Standard

Taliban say Moscow talks with Afghan politicians 'very successful'

AFP  |  Moscow 

Two days of unprecedented talks with high-ranking Afghan politicians in Moscow were "very successful", the Taliban said Wednesday, despite disagreements over women's rights and demands for an Islamic constitution in the war-torn country.

"It was very successful. We agreed on many points and I am hopeful that in future, we can succeed further, and finally we can reach a solution, we can find a complete peace in Afghanistan," Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who headed the Taliban delegation, told reporters in the Russian capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 00:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements