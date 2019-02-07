Youth march in national capital tomorrow to demand educational, employment opportunities from govt

Student leaders and union members from different universities will take part in a march from the to Parliament Street here on Thursday to demand educational and employment opportunities from the government.

Some of the demands include filling up of all government vacancies, creation of more government jobs, stopping the policy of fund and seat and spending 10 per cent of the country's GDP on education.

Various leaders from opposition parties are expected to address the gathering in Parliament Street.

pledged support to the march and tweeted, "I am going to Young Adhikar March. 24 lakhs govt. Posts lying vacant. Crores of youth on streets unemployed. From SSC to Railway From Bank to UPSC Their voices unite on 7th Feb, Young Adhikar March Let's support and be part of the student-youth unity! #7FebDilliChalo."



Students of have said they will boycott the march since the demands do not include tracing JNU student who went missing in October 2016.

