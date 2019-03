Talks with Taliban an incredibly complicated negotiation: Pompeo

Describing the ongoing talks with the in as an "incredibly complicated" negotiation, US has hoped that there is sufficient progress in the deliberations for him to travel in the next couple of weeks to move it further.

The was trying to "find pockets" where there was "sufficient agreement" that everyone could begin to move forward, told a farmers' gathering in on Monday, at a time when Special US and his team was holding talks with the in Qatar's capital.

"I have a team on the ground right now trying to negotiate with the terrorists in Afghanistan, trying to find a way to achieve an that's not at war, that's not engaged in violence, that doesn't present a threat to the of America, that will respect the fundamental basic rights for every Afghan citizen -- women, children -- across the full spectrum," he said.

was responding to a question from farmers after his address at the "Future Farmers of America" event in

"That is a complicated problem, and if you add in the regional players -- Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, China, Russia, all who have an interest in -- it's an incredibly complicated negotiation," he asserted.

At the same time, he said Khalilzad, who was leading American efforts in this regard, was on the ground, trying to "find pockets where there's sufficient agreement that everyone can begin to move forward, take all the various complex pieces and bring them together" to hopefully get an agreement.

Pompeo said the Afghan agreement would be "based on fundamental understandings about different interests and incentives" that the parties had so that this agreement would hold and stay.

"In this case, if we could do this, if we could pull off a resolution in Afghanistan, boy, the good that we could do for the world. I hope Khalilzad makes progress," he said.

"I am hoping he (Khalilzad) makes enough progress and I can travel there in a couple weeks and help move it along a little bit myself," Pompeo said.

