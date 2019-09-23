JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

MP: Civil court judge goes 'missing'

ECI asks Meghalaya official to verify MCC violation by state
Business Standard

Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks HC permission to withdraw plea

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Former president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, Tamilisai Soundararajan, presently governor of Telangana, on Monday filed an application in the Madras High Court seeking permission to withdraw her plea challenging the election of DMK candidate Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha in the general elections held in April this year.

Senior counsel for Soundararajan said she has been appointed to a constitutional post and sought permission to withdraw the plea.

Justice S M Subramaniyam told the counsel to follow procedure.

In her plea, Soundararajan had alleged that Kanimozhi had suppressed certain material facts with regard to the income of her husband and son in the nomination papers.

Soundarajan had contested the April 18 polls in Tamil Nadu from Thoothukudi constituency and she lost to her nearest rival Kanimozhi by a margin of over 3.47 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU