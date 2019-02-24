Tampering Article 370, Article 35A will render Treaty of Accession null & void: Mehbooba

Sunday said any tinkering with Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which provide special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will render null and void the state's Instrument of with

"Article 370 is the constitutional connection between Instrument of is contingent on Article 370 which is inextricably linked to Article 35A. Any tampering will render Treaty of null & void," Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.

She said is rife with speculation about the status of Article 35A.

"Before taking a decision, GoI (Government of India) must consider that J&K was the only Muslim-majority state that chose a secular over Pak during partition," she added.

Mehbooba cautioned that Kashmiris should not be blamed for the developments if the special provision was scrapped.

"Those frothing at the mouth & calling for its removal shouldn't blame Kashmiris for the developments that will follow such a hare-brained decision," she said.

