Congress govt has "pushed" Puducherry backward: AIADMK

The Opposition AIADMK Sunday flayed the Narayanasamy led government in for "pushing the Union Territory backward" in developmental activities.

Addressing the celebration of 71st birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu J here, the AIADMK legislature A Anbalagan said, "the has failed to deliver on promises it made to the people during the 2016 elections."



"It is indeed mind boggling that the who could not put in efficient administration had resorted to dharna for six days from February 13 outside Raj Nivas," he said.

Anbalagan alleged that the dharna was a "political drama" staged by the and his cabinet colleagues to cover up the failure of the government.

Narayanasamy had staged a dharna outside for six days against what he said was Bedi's reluctance to approve his welfare schemes and administrative orders.

Taking strong exception to the delay in convening Assembly to adopt the budget for fiscal 2019-2020, the said, "Already the NDA government at the Centre and the in neighbouring Tamilnadu have held budget sessions and several schemes announced."



Benefits of various welfare schemes sponsored by the AIADMK were distributed to the poor.

