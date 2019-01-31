JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

WR's UTS app gets 10.62 lakh new users in 10 months

Delhi govt issues show cause notices to govt school vice-principal, librarian, teacher over lapses
Business Standard

Tarun Gogoi appointed as chairman of Congress campaign committee for Assam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi has been appointed as the chairman of the Congress campaign committee for Assam while senior party leader Debabrata Saikia named as the chairman of the coordination committee of the state.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief minister Siddaramaiah have been appointed as the members of the campaign committee in Karnataka.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramark Mallu have been appointed members of the Telangana election committee while Girish Dewangan and Shailesh Nitin Trivedi members of the party's Chhattisgarh election management team.

The party has also appointed social media coordinators and co-coordinators for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Kerala, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 22:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements