Three-day International Leather Fair kicks off

is the major base for the leather industry in contributing 70 per cent of the leather product output, state O said Thursday.

Unveiling the 34th edition of the International Leather Fair here, said the state contributes 40 per cent of the leather exports of the country, crediting for availability of raw material, skilled labour and technology.

The three-day event is aimed at displaying export prowess of the Indian leather entrepreneurs, besides featuring their achievements, advancements in technology, innovations all based on environment-friedly norms.

The said the country's leather industry has huge resposibility to cater to requirements of the world.

State ministers M C Sampath, K C Karuppannan, Council for Leather Exports Chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed and Italian Trade in Francesco Pensabene, among others, took part in the inauguration.

Underscoring participation by foreign players in the event, said, "The world has high expectations from India. The Indian leather industry has a huge responsibility to fulfill it."



Organised by (ITPO) and Council for Leather Exports, the annual fair is also held to project India as an investment destination.

More than 450 Indian and foreign companies displayed their products while over 150 exhibitors from overseas took part in the event.

During the inauguration of the 33rd leather festival last year, had unveiled the Central government's Rs 2,600 crore package for the leather and footwear industry.

The had approved a package for employment generation in leather and footwear sectors, with an approved expenditure of Rs 2,600 crore over three financial years from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

The first fair was conducted during 1986 at Valluvar Kottam here and the annual event has been held without break since 2000.

