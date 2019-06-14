Tata Comm arm sells entire 26% stake in Singapore data centre biz to STT GDC

Friday said its data centre arm has sold entire stake in unit to STT GDC for an undisclosed amount.

"TCIPL ( International Pte Ltd) has divested 26 per cent stake in STT Tai Send Pte Ltd, which operates in Singapore, to STT APDC Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of at an agreed consideration based on fair market value and changing market conditions," said in a BSE filing.

In May 2016, both the companies had announced their entry into definitive agreements whereby STT, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Data Centres (STT GDC), agreed to acquire a 74 per cent majority stake in Tata Communications' in and Singapore, with TCIPL holding the remaining stake as a minority shareholder.

The data centre joint venture transaction was successfully completed on October 19, 2016 at estimated 100 per cent enterprise value of Rs 3,140 crore.

" continues to maintain 26 per cent stake in the Data Centre business of STT GDC and the company continues to benefit from the rub off effect on its network services due to this investment," the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)