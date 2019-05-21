Tata Group's Ginger opens 98-room hotel in Gujarat

Tata Group's budget hotel brand Tuesday said it has opened a 98-room hotel in Dwarka, Gujarat, taking its count to 7 hotels across the state.

"The hotel complements Ginger's growth strategy of building presence in key religious destinations in India," said.

With the opening of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company, part of the Tata Group, will have 15 hotels across its brands in the state of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)