JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Life support resumes for vegetative Frenchman as Vatican steps in

India projected to grow at 7.1% in FY'20: UN report
Business Standard

Tata Group's Ginger opens 98-room hotel in Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tata Group's budget hotel brand Ginger Tuesday said it has opened a 98-room hotel in Dwarka, Gujarat, taking its count to 7 hotels across the state.

"The hotel complements Ginger's growth strategy of building presence in key religious destinations in India," Ginger Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Deepika Rao said.

With the opening of this hotel, The Indian Hotels Company, part of the Tata Group, will have 15 hotels across its brands in the state of Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 21:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements