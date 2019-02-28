Tata Steel comes on board as PGTI's umbrella sponsor for three years

Global steel giant, Tata Steel will enhance its support to golf in the country through a three-year deal as the umbrella sponsor of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).
"For more than a decade and a half, Tata Steel has hosted a tournament for the Indian pros at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. We decided it was time to extend our support to professional golf in the country as the lead partners for the entire tour," Tata Steel Vice President Sanjiv Paul said.
"Tata Steel has a long and enduring commitment to Indian sport. From football to archery, from athletics to boxing, from hockey to chess, we have been in the forefront of nurturing and supporting sporting talent.
"The association with the professionally-run PGTI is a natural outcome of our shared goal of promoting competition at the highest level among Indian players."
PGTI Chief Executive Officer Uttam Singh Mundy, said, "We are delighted to welcome Tata Steel, one of Indian sports earliest and biggest benefactors, as our umbrella sponsor. Both the main and feeder tours will benefit from PGTI's association with Tata Steel."
PGTI's 2019 calendar will include between 18 and 20 tournaments across the country. In just over 12 years of its existence, more than 325 players have won prize money, with 38 players earning in excess of Rs 1 crore each.
PGTI recently aligned with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system, opening the doors for more Indian players to make an impact on the world stage.
