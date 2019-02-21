TDP, YSRC pruning list of aspirants for AP legislative council

The ruling and the main opposition YSR are busy pruning a list of aspirants to pick five candidates to fill as many slots in the Legislative Council, the election notification for which has been issued Thursday.

The five Council seats will fall vacant on March 29.

Election for these seats under the quota, if required, is scheduled to be held on March 12.

Last date for filing nominations is February 28.

On its strength (100+22) in the Assembly, the TDP is expected to win four seats and the YSRC (44) will get one.

While renomination of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who is one of the five retiring members, looks certain, there are one too many aspirants for the three other seats that the TDP can win.

Though P Narayana will also retire, he will not seek a Council renomination as he is set to contest the coming Assembly election from his hometown Nellore.

The will have no representation in the Council with its sole member A L Siva Kumari retiring on March 29.

The has a blank in the Assembly.

It is not clear yet whether or not the YSRC will renominate its retiring member as other aspirants are in line ahead of the

