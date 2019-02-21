Sheila Dikshit rejects Kejriwal's claim on alliance; says AAP has reached stage of frustration

said Thursday she was never approached by to forge an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as claimed by him and asserted the has reached the "stage of frustration".

"He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The has reached the stage of frustration," Dikshit, a three-time of Delhi, told reporters here.

Addressing a public rally near on Wednesday, Kejriwal had claimed that the leaders were tired of trying to convince the to form an alliance with the party.

In his speech, Kejriwal on Wednesday had said, "We are tired of convincing the to form an alliance, but they do not understand.

"If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in

The rally was organised in the minority dominated pocket of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, currently held by

"I dont know what they have in their minds," he said about an alliance with the Congress and alleged that it was "weakening" the in Delhi, drawing comparison with the SP-BSP combine in

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had told reporters that the Congress has "more or less" ruled out an alliance with the AAP for the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)