Tea adulteration racket busted in Kendrapara

A tea adulteration racket was unearthed in district on Tuesday with the seizure of spurious tea packed in sachets of reputed brands, police said.

Acting on a tip off, police raided a godown in Kharidasahi village and busted the adulteration racket.

The spurious tea stuffs were seized. However, the racketeers managed to escape, a said.

Stating that those who operated the adulteration racket have been identified, he said search is on to arrest them at the earliest.

