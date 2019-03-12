Woman dead as train rams into two-wheeler at unmanned crossing

A 50-year-old woman died while her husband was seriously injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a train at an unmanned railway crossing in Kalamna area here in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as who was riding pillion on the scooter rode by her husband Lekhram Dhiman (65), a said.

Maya was working as a with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Lekhram is a retired SRPF personnel.

They are residents of CRPF Colony at Hingna in the city.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 PM at the Rajiv Nagar railway crossing, when the couple was returning to Hingna from Kamptee Road, the said.

The said Lekhram apparently failed to notice the approaching goods train, as the flasher light of the locomotive was not working that night, which knocked down his scooter.

Maya got trapped under the wheels of the train, while Lekhram fell aside, he said.

The duo were rushed to Mayo government hospital by railway personnel, and later to a private hospital where the victim succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, a said there was no gate at the level railway crossing.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)