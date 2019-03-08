Team India flaunts Army camouflage caps, donates match fee to Nat'l Defence Fund

As a mark of respect for the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the terrorist attack, the Indian cricketers Friday sported special Army caps during the third ODI against and donated their match fee to the

came out for the toss wearing the camouflage military cap, which had the BCCI's logo on it.

He also urged everyone to contribute towards the so that the money could be used for the welfare of the families of the slain CRPF Personnel.

"This is a special cap, it's a tribute to the Armed forces. We're all donating our match fees of this game to the I urge everyone in the country to do the same, donate and stick to the families of our armed forces," Kohli said.

Former Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of in the Territorial Army, handed the caps to his teammates and the Indian cricket board put out a video of it on

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack, for which Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)