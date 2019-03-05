JUST IN
India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE score: India's top order need to score big

Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will look to get back into runs so that India can maintain their excellent record at Jamtha Stadium. Catch India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live score and updates here

India vs Australia 2019
Photo: PTI

India will  aim a 2-0 lead in 5-match series, when they lock horns with Australia in the second One Day International (ODI) match at Vidarbha Cricket Association's stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur today. Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will look to get back into runs so that India can maintain their excellent record at Jamtha Stadium. India first played Australian cricket team here on October 28, 2009 and won the match by 99 runs as Mahendra Singh Dhoni has smashed a 107-ball 124 runs. India and Australia then squared off in the sixth ODI of the series on October 30, 2013 and the hosts hammered them by six wickets after the Aussies had amassed 350 for six. The two teams then clashed in the fifth ODI of the series on October 1, 2017, when again the hosts emerged triumphant by seven wickets.



India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live streaming details

India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will start from 1:30 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 1st T20 on Hotstar app and website.

