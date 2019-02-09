Techie murder case: Hindutva leader Desai walks out of jail

Hindu (HRS) Dhananjay Desai, an accused in the 2014 murder case, was Saturday released from the Central Jail here, weeks after he was granted a conditional by the

A large number of Desai's supporters gathered outside the jail to receive him this afternoon.

was among the 21 people who were arrested in the murder case. All of them, except Desai, were subsequently released on

has been in the jail since his arrest after the crime in June 2014.

Seeking on parity, had submitted an undertaking in the HC stating that he would stay away from the activities of the HRS, and would not presureise the witnesses in the case until the probe is over. He was granted bail on January 17 this year.

Desai's told Saturday that the HRS walked out of the jail this afternoon, after completing the legal procedure related to the conditions imposed by the HC.

Shaikh (28), a software professional, was attacked and killed on June 2, 2014 allegedly by HRS members in Hadapsar area, when communal clashes had broken out after the circulation of objectionable pictures of Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

