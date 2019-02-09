Techie murder case: Hindutva leader Desai walks out of jail

-
ALSO READ
HC grants bail to right-wing group leader in Muslim techie's murder
HC seeks Maha govt's reply on plea of lynching victim's father for compensation
Muslim techie killing: Desai promises to shun HRS activities
Mohsin Shaikh's father dies; family vows to take forward the fight for justice
Maha govt to pay Rs 10 L compensation to lynching victim's
-
Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) chief Dhananjay Desai, an accused in the 2014 Mohsin Shaikh murder case, was Saturday released from the Yerawada Central Jail here, weeks after he was granted a conditional bail by the Bombay High Court.
A large number of Desai's supporters gathered outside the jail to receive him this afternoon.
Desai was among the 21 people who were arrested in the murder case. All of them, except Desai, were subsequently released on bail.
Desai has been in the jail since his arrest after the crime in June 2014.
Seeking bail on parity, Desai had submitted an undertaking in the HC stating that he would stay away from the activities of the HRS, and would not presureise the witnesses in the case until the probe is over. He was granted bail on January 17 this year.
Desai's lawyer Milind Pawar told PTI Saturday that the HRS chief walked out of the jail this afternoon, after completing the legal procedure related to the conditions imposed by the HC.
Shaikh (28), a software professional, was attacked and killed on June 2, 2014 allegedly by HRS members in Hadapsar area, when communal clashes had broken out after the circulation of objectionable pictures of Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU