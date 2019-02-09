Jind bypoll set task for JJP to perform well in LS, Assembly polls: Dushyant Chautala

Accusing the BJP government in of failing on all fronts, MP and the convener of the (JJP) Saturday said the Jind bypoll result has set a task for his party to perform well in the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections.

In the recently held bypoll, the JJP, which came into existence following INLD split, put up a spirited fight and its candidate secured second position as the BJP won the seat.

The BJP's Krishan Middha secured 50,556 votes as against Chautala's 37,631. candidate is the third spot.

Dushyant Chautala, the grandson of former Om Prakash Chautala, on Saturday exhorted party workers to work harder for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections due later this year to garner significant vote share.

"The result of Jind by-poll has brought a task for us. We got around 38,000 votes in the first match. It was an election of one constituency out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana. We secured 30 per cent votes in the first election.

"If we continue to make similar efforts in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, we will be able to garner more than 35 per cent votes in the state," Chautala said while addressing a workers' meet here.

He claimed historically any party which got 31 to 32 per cent votes in Haryana managed to form government in the state.

"We managed 30 per cent votes in the first election and we have to raise this graph," Chautala said.

Accuding the of failing on all fronts, he said, "Khattar is worried these days. He knows if his party holds Vidhan Sabha elections on time, then people will bring their seat tally from 47 to four which they previously held. They may hold assembly polls with Lok Sabha elections."



"Khattar sahib, you may bring ( Narendra) Modi ji, or you may come yourself and hold rallies here. But the people of Haryana have made their mind to bring the to power."



"During Khattar's rule, employees are feeling exploited, traders are disappointed, women are not feeling secure, youths are not getting jobs and elders are waiting in queue for pension. Every section of the society is fed up with the BJP government," Chautala alleged.

