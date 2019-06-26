JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pompeo visit to India aimed at deepening strategic relationship: US
Business Standard

TechnipFMC fined USD 296 million over Brazil, Iraq bribes

AFP  |  Washington 

Oil services firm TechnipFMC has agreed to pay a total of USD 296 million to resolve allegations the company paid bribes in Brazil and Iraq, the US Justice Department announced Tuesday.

A former Technip consultant also pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

US Attorney Richard Donoghue, the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York, said the outcome showed Washington would pursue people and companies "who seek to win business through corrupt payments to foreign officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 03:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU