TechnipFMC fined USD 296 million over Brazil, Iraq bribes

Oil services firm TechnipFMC has agreed to pay a total of USD 296 million to resolve allegations the company paid bribes in Brazil and Iraq, the US Justice Department announced Tuesday.
A former Technip consultant also pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to violate the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
US Attorney Richard Donoghue, the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York, said the outcome showed Washington would pursue people and companies "who seek to win business through corrupt payments to foreign officials.
