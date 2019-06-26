US wants India to embrace fair and reciprocal trade, lower barriers

The wants to lower trade barriers and embrace fair and reciprocal trade, the said Tuesday hours after landed in on a three-day visit.

"There is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and create the high-quality jobs that Modi wants if lowers trade barriers and embraces fair and reciprocal trade," according to a State Department Fact Sheet.

Bilateral trade is likely to be an important topic of discussion during Pompeo's talks with the Indian leadership.

US companies see great opportunity in India, and increased economic openness and investment will yield mutual benefit.

"The is working to ensure that American companies operating in have the same level playing field that Indian companies enjoy in the United States," it said.

The State Department said as India's number one overseas market, the US purchases close to one-fifth of its exports. is also the fastest growing major market for US goods.

Two-way bilateral goods and services trade with India totalled USD 142 billion in 2018, up 12.6 per cent, or almost USD16 billion, over the previous year.

US to India are surging, increasing India's while reducing its bilateral trade deficit.

The exported nearly 50 million barrels of crude to India in 2018, compared to less than 10 million barrels in 2017, and is on pace to export even greater volumes in 2019, it said.

US defense sales to India are estimated to reach approximately USD18 billion by 2019 from near zero in 2008, boosting India's national security capabilities and increasing employment in both countries, it said.

