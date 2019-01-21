Teen killed by former friends over past dispute

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly killed by his former friends over an old enmity here, police said Monday.

Three youths came on a motorcycle and attacked with sharp weapons in his stomach and chest near his house in Nayapura area late on Sunday night, the police said.

The teenager, a first-year BA student in a government college, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, said station incharge

A murder case has been registered against the three accused, two of whom have being detained. Preliminary investigation revealed that a past dispute was brewing between the deceased and the accused, who were apparently looking for an opportunity to seek revenge, the said.

Prajapati's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the third accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)