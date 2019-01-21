Rupee slips further, dips 9 paise to 71.28 vs USD

The Monday weakened by 9 paise to close at 71.28 against the US amid rise in demand for the greenback from exporters and unabated foreign fund outflows.

This is the second successive session of fall for the Indian currency, during which it has lost 25 paise.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and a stronger impacted the trading pattern for the local unit.

At the Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the opened lower at 71.38 and fell further to touch the day's low of 71.53.

It, however, pared some losses and finally ended at 71.28 per dollar, down by 9 paise against its previous close.

On Friday, the had shed 16 paise to end at 71.19 against the

"Indian rupee extended last week's losses after flagged concerns about sticky core inflation. Higher and worries about a wider fiscal deficit also weighed on sentiment," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy,

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.01 per cent at 96.34.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 62.51 per barrel, down by 0.30 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 299.79 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 520.80 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The BSE benchmark Sensex continued its winning run for the fifth straight session Monday, rallying 192 points, while the NSE Nifty inched towards the 11,000 mark, riding on stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings by some bluechip companies amid positive global cues.

Most of the other Asian bourses rose as investors hoped for more stimulus from after disappointing growth, amid optimism about the US and progressing with trade talks.

The (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.3782 and for rupee/euro at 81.2308. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.8913 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.15.

