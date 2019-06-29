Teenage boy dies as well caves in

A 13-year-old boy died Saturday and three of his friends injured when a well caved in in Poraj village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred when four boys from the village were standing on the brink of a 50-feet deep well, which was under repair, and trying to ascertain the water level from above, an official said.

He said the well caved in suddenly pulling the boys downward, while the heap of soil fell on them.

Villagers rushed to the spot hearing cries of the children and the soil was removed with the help of a JCB machine, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Yashwant Herole.

Three other boys were admitted in hospital, he added.

