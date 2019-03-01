Tejas Express to be fastest train on Chennai-Madurai route

-
The Tejas Express launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday would be the fastest train operated on the Chennai-Madurai sector, Southern Railway said.
The train would run six days a week (except Thursdays) and would have a composition of 1 first AC executive chair car, 12 AC chair cars and two generator cum luggage vans totalling 15 coaches.
Tejas express can touch a maximum speed of 160 km per hour and boasts of several modern features like swanky coaches and ergonomically designed seats.
It would cover the 496 kms stretch in six and half hours and would be the fastest train equipped with ultra-modern facilities, Southern Railway said in a press release.
After flagging off the first train, Modi said the Tejas Express was one of the most modern trains and was a great example of "Make in India".
Tejas Express on Chennai-Madurai route would leave Chennai Egmore at 0600 hours and reach Madurai at 12.30hrs on the return direction it would leave Madurai at 1500hrs and reach Chennai Egmore at 21.30hrs.
