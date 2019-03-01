Gen Bajwa speaks to top military officials and envoys of US, UK over Indo-Pak tensions

Army on Friday briefed top American military officials and envoys from the US, the UK and here over the Indo-Pak tensions and said the country would retaliate to any aggression in self defence.

Gen spoke over telephone with the of the (USCENTCOM Gen Joseph Votel), the UK's of Defence Staff ( Sir Nicholas Carter) and the Australia's of Defence Forces ( Angus Campbell) and of US, UK & in Pakistan, Armu Maj Gen said.

The (COAS) informed them about the tensions with

"Prevailing stand off between & & its impact on peace & stability in the region & beyond discussed," Maj Gen Ghafoor tweeted.

He said that COAS told them: " shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence."



The telephonic contacts came amid tensions between the two neighbours after Pakistan detained an (IAF) pilot on Wednesday following a fierce engagement between air forces of the two sides along the Line of Control when his fighter jet was downed.

The on Thursday decided to release him as "a first step" to open negotiations with to de-escalate tension after a terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

