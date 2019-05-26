JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

We never thought of winning 1983 WC when we left India: Srikkanth

MP 'beef' assault: 2 siblings held for selling meat to victims
Business Standard

Telangana CM arrives at Tirumala Hills for worship

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati 

: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrived at Tirumala, the famous hill abode of Lord Venkateswara here Sunday to offer worship.

An ardent devotee, Rao and his family members landed at Renigunta airport from Hyderabad and reached the Hills by road this evening mid tight security.

After an overnight stay on the hills, Rao who came here on a 20-hour spiritual visit, would offer prayers at the crack of dawn on Monday morning, a temple official told PTI.

On arrival at the airport, Rao was accorded a warm welcome by the several YSRCP MLAs elect from the district of Chittoor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements