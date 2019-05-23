Telangana Cong chief wins, TRS bags one seat

Ruling TRS, and won one seat each with the regional party leading in eight others as the counting of votes in the elections picked up pace in Telangana Thursday.

Telangana Rashtra Samiti's M Srinivas Reddy, state N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar were elected from their respective constituencies, according to the data.

defeated B Vinod Kumar (TRS), who was the of the party in Lok Sabha,in Karimnagar by over 89,000 votes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, currently a member of the state assembly from Huzurnagar, won the Nalgonda seat by a margin of more than 25,000 votes over his TRS rival V

won Mahbubnagar seat by over 77000 votes.

He defeated candidate and former D K Aruna who switched over the Amit Shah-led party from the just before the polls from Congress.

As per the trends at 6 pm, TRS is leading in eight segments, in three and Congress in two seats. TRS ally AIMIM is ahead in one seat.

Polls were held for 17 seats on April 11 and the counting of votes was taken up Thursday.

