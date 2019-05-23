Guj: BJP's Kundariya wins in Rajkot, party ahead elsewhere too

BJP candidate from constituency, Mohan Kundariya, defeated his nearest rival, nominee and MLA Lalit Kagathara, by over 3.68 lakh votes.

It was the first result to be declared from Gujarat, as the BJP looked set to win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

was leading by over 5.55 lakh votes against Congress' C J Chavda in Gandhinagar.

The BJP's Navsari candidate, C R Patil, has expanded his lead to 6.77 lakh, highest across 26 constituencies.

Patil had won 2014 Lok Sabha election from Navsari by 5.58 lakh votes.

candidate is leading by over 5.75 lakh votes against candidate Notably, Narendra Modi's victory margin from in 2014 was 5.70 lakh. Modi later vacated the seat and retained

In Surat, BJP's Darshana Jardosh has gained a lead of 5.47 lakh over candidate

This apart, BJP candidates are leading by over 3 lakh votes inValsad, Panchmahal, Kheda, Kutch, Ahmedabad (East), Ahmedabad (West), Banaskantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar and Chhota Udepur.

Congress candidate from Anand, former union Bharatsinh Solankil, is trailing by 1.97 lakh votes against BJP candidate

of Opposition in Assembly and Congress candidate from Amreli, Paresh Dhanani, is trailing by 1.99 lakh votes against Naran Kachhadiya of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)