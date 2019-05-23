Guj: BJP's Kundariya wins in Rajkot, party ahead elsewhere too

BJP candidate from Rajkot constituency, Mohan Kundariya, defeated his nearest rival, Congress nominee and MLA Lalit Kagathara, by over 3.68 lakh votes.
It was the first result to be declared from Gujarat, as the BJP looked set to win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
BJP president Amit Shah was leading by over 5.55 lakh votes against Congress' C J Chavda in Gandhinagar.
The BJP's Navsari candidate, C R Patil, has expanded his lead to 6.77 lakh, highest across 26 constituencies.
Patil had won 2014 Lok Sabha election from Navsari by 5.58 lakh votes.
Vadodara candidate Ranjan Bhatt is leading by over 5.75 lakh votes against Congress candidate Prashant Patel. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory margin from Vadodara in 2014 was 5.70 lakh. Modi later vacated the seat and retained Varanasi.
In Surat, BJP's Darshana Jardosh has gained a lead of 5.47 lakh over Congress candidate Ashok Patel.
This apart, BJP candidates are leading by over 3 lakh votes inValsad, Panchmahal, Kheda, Kutch, Ahmedabad (East), Ahmedabad (West), Banaskantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar and Chhota Udepur.
Congress candidate from Anand, former union minister Bharatsinh Solankil, is trailing by 1.97 lakh votes against BJP candidate Mitesh Patel.
Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Congress candidate from Amreli, Paresh Dhanani, is trailing by 1.99 lakh votes against Naran Kachhadiya of the BJP.
