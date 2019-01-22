Telangana to set up 'Save Tiger Protection Force'

The government has decided to form a 'State Protection Force' to save the Big Cat population in the State.

The 112-member-armed STPF will be headed by an of Forests to protect population in Amarabad and Kawal Reserves.

The headed by S K Joshi took the decision to form the STPF at its meeting here Tuesday, an official release said.

The State and will share the cost of the force on 40:60 basis, it said.

The Committee decided to act tough against those felling forest trees and committing other related crimes.

Cases under the Preventive Detention Act would be registered against violators.

The directed Forest and Electricity department officials to keep a vigil against those erecting illegal power fences for animal hunting.

The Committee also decided to extend legal assistance to forest officials to expedite cases and ensure convictions.

The government is also considering appointing a legal advisor for each district.

The also directed officials to constitute Forest Protection teams in villages close to the forests.

Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and senior officials from different departments attended the meeting.

